Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $406.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,732. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.56.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,506 shares of company stock valued at $54,323,150. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in MongoDB by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

