Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.94. 2,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.17. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $163.32 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.