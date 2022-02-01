Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce sales of $75.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $77.80 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $51.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $284.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $320.10 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $2,410,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.