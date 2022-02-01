Brokerages Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to announce $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.36. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

WD stock opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $81.77 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

