Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT at $5.11

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,129. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.