Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price at $43.33

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 823,373 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 603,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 249,908 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 244,445 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

