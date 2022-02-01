Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target at $24.75

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 30,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. On average, analysts predict that Humanigen will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

