Brokerages Set Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target at $2.90

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 285,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 181,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 299,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 223,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

