Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $92.00

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th.

OPRX traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. 192,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,614. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $813.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $979,569.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,936 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

