Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Target Price at $7.45

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SECYF shares. boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SECYF opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

