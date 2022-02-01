Brokerages Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Price Target at GBX 1,770.83

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($23.81).

SMIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.52) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,581.50 ($21.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,547.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,493.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

