Brokers Offer Predictions for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $22,740,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,947,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,698,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

