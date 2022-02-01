Brokers Offer Predictions for Raytheon Technologies Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

