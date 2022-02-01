Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 150.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.09% of Brunswick worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after buying an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. 3,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

