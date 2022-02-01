Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $125,318.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $602,044.12 and approximately $125,318.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.22 or 0.07170224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,804.89 or 0.99683866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

