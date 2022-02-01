C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 725 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVI. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68.

