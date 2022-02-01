C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,125 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 676,055 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 527,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 93,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.