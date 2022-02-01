C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

