C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $282.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.07 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

