C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 96 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

