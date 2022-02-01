C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $207.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.17 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

