C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

