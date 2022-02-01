C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86.

