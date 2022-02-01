Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Cable One worth $137,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

CABO stock opened at $1,544.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,685.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,821.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,448.14 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.