Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

CDRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of CDRE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $10,967,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $3,925,000.

Cadre Company Profile

