Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $137.52 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 191,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.29% of TC Energy worth $137,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TC Energy by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 476,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $461,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

TC Energy stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.