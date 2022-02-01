Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $55.19 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 453.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.17% of Verisk Analytics worth $55,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $196.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.48. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,925 shares of company stock worth $64,252,489. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

