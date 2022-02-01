Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 303,094 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 125.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303,094 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average of $143.87. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

