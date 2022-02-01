Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 47,482 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 175.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $62,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $822.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $886.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $897.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

