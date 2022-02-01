Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.70. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,130,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 147,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 38,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

