Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EQTEC (LON:EQT) Price Target to GBX 1.80

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 2.80 ($0.04) to GBX 1.80 ($0.02) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) target price on shares of EQTEC in a report on Monday, December 13th.

LON:EQT opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £86.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. EQTEC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

