Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$64.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$76.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.84 and a one year high of C$67.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$267,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,639,572. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at C$5,174,801.28. Insiders sold a total of 415,329 shares of company stock worth $23,662,825 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

