Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 17.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cannae by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cannae by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cannae by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cannae
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
