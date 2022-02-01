Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 17.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cannae by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cannae by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cannae by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 666,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,617. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. Cannae has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.