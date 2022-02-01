Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.12 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Relic by 94,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

NEWR opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.