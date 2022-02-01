Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $836,000 in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
NOK stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
