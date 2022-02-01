Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $927,000 Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,026 shares of company stock valued at $10,341,798 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.