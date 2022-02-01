Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after acquiring an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,749,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

