Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $581.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

