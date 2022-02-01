Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given Buy Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $60.07 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

