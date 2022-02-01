Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00185511 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00028977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00399859 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00070375 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,046,772,161 coins and its circulating supply is 33,566,215,364 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

