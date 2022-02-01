CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

CTRE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.