Carlson Capital L P Buys 21,462 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,250. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $134.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

