Carlson Capital L P Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

NYSE OVV traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. 133,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,882. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.