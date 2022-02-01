Carlson Capital L P Increases Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Cannae were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 6,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

