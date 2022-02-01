Carlson Capital L P Invests $20.38 Million in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,000. State Auto Financial makes up about 1.1% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.90% of State Auto Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

STFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,852. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $3,367,260.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,296,366.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.