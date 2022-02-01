Carlson Capital L P Makes New $5.81 Million Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average of $185.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.