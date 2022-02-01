Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,413. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

CUK stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 3,615,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,100. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

CUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

