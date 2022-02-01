Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $19.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.58) to €19.70 ($22.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 166,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,956. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.