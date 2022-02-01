Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $989.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

CRI traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 560,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.