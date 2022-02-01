Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.70% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

CAS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

Get Cascades alerts:

TSE CAS traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.79. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2781218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.