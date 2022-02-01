Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.70% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
CAS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.
TSE CAS traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.79. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
